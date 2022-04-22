Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CSL traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $249.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.26 and a 200 day moving average of $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.03 and a 12-month high of $262.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.57.

About Carlisle Companies (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

