Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AFX. HSBC set a €146.00 ($156.99) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

AFX stock opened at €135.25 ($145.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €118.10 ($126.99) and a 12-month high of €202.00 ($217.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €157.16.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.