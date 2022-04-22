CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $977,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,930 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth $353,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,735,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CareDx by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,485. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 0.68. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

