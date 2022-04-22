Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.
About Cardiol Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.