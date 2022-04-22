Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

