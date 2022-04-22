Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.21

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.21 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 43831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.72.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

