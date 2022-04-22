Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 111,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

CAH stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

