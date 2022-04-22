Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $12.59

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.59, but opened at $13.02. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 2,003 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.