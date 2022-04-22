Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Lowered to “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Capstone Mining from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.06.
CS opened at C$6.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.33 and a 1 year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.
