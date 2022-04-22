Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Billion

Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $8.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.24 billion and the lowest is $7.83 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $33.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

COF traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

