Capital (LON:CAPD) Given New GBX 154 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 154 ($2.00) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 104.05 ($1.35) on Thursday. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 67.75 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £196.39 million and a PE ratio of 3.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

