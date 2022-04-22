Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 2872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Specifically, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cannae by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

