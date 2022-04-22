Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $182.25

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$182.25 and traded as high as C$192.94. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$192.10, with a volume of 175,206 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTC.A shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$230.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$182.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The stock has a market cap of C$11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

