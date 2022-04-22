Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOS. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.56.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS stock opened at C$29.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.71. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.