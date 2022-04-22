Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 124,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 118,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB)
Further Reading
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.