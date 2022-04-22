Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.63. 1,230,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.54.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 314,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 11,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

