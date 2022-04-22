Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.