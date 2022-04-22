Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Shares of CATC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

