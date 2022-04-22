Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of CMBM opened at $15.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $419.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 602,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after buying an additional 276,955 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 883.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 356,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 107,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

