Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Cake Box stock opened at GBX 212.47 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 187.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.11. The company has a market capitalization of £84.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.57).

Get Cake Box alerts:

In other news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev bought 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($42,912.31). Also, insider Jaswir Singh bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,537.34).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.