CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CAE by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

