C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

