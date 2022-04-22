Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 103765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of C$97.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

