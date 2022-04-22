Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.91

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 103765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market cap of C$97.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BUGet Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.