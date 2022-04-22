Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 4,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

