BTIG Research Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.96.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.25 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

