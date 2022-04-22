BTIG Research Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $560.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $535.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.29.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $472.41 on Monday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 304.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DexCom’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,689. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in DexCom by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 154,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

