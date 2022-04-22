BTIG Research Downgrades Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RDBX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 9.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX opened at 3.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 2.21. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

