BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Receives $20.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

BSRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

