BSCView (BSCV) Trading 3.2% Lower This Week

BSCView (BSCV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $67,161.73 and $944.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

