BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Hits $0.48

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $38.33 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07475005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.13 or 1.00259742 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

