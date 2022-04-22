BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

NYSE:BRP opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $248,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

