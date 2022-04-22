Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,416,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 191,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 241,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

