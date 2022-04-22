Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,253,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,101,000 after buying an additional 906,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,562,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,548,000 after buying an additional 327,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,732,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.