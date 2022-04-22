Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target at $22.50

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,327,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,975 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

