Brokerages Set Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Target Price at $16.67

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USNZY. HSBC cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:USNZY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

