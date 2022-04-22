Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $106.64

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

