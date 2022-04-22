Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,423. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

