Brokerages Set MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target at $21.86

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

