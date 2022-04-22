Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Price Target at $31.67

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 641,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,482. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 244.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,914,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,905 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,304,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 439,766 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 64,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

