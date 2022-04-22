Brokerages Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price at $47.83

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

