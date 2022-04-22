Brokerages Set Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) PT at C$8.50

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.91 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.51 and a one year high of C$8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$708.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$319.37 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

