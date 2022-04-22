Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $128.90

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.90.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,229,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $138.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,984. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

