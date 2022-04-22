Brokerages Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price at C$27.33

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

TSE:D.UN traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 78,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,292. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

