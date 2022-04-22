Brokerages Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Price Target at €90.40

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($97.20).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

DAI opened at €62.96 ($67.70) on Tuesday. Daimler has a one year low of €60.10 ($64.62) and a one year high of €91.63 ($98.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.19 and its 200-day moving average is €73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.87.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

