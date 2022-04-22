Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $177.88

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.88.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $139.98. 1,893,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.30.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

