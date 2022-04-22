Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $31.33

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,905,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.