Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $31.33

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,158,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,700,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,905,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.