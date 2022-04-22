Brokerages Set ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Target Price at $316.69

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $7.67 on Friday, reaching $276.52. 354,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.75 and its 200-day moving average is $349.99. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

