Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $929.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $612.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,177,000 after buying an additional 138,642 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.83. 2,337,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.