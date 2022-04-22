Brokerages Expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. SouthState reported earnings of $2.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after acquiring an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $79.01. 17,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. SouthState has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

