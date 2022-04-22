Brokerages Expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will announce $455.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $455.00 million to $455.10 million. SMART Global posted sales of $437.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in SMART Global by 618.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SMART Global by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 59.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

