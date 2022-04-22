Brokerages Expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Minim reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minim.

Get Minim alerts:

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MINM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,741. Minim has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Minim during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Minim by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Minim during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Minim (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minim (MINM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.